New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $101.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

