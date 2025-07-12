Blue Square Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 819,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE EMR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $142.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

