Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

