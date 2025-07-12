Reviewing Henry Schein (HSIC) and The Competition

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Henry Schein to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henry Schein and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Henry Schein $12.67 billion $390.00 million 22.94 Henry Schein Competitors $37.61 billion $430.42 million 20.03

Henry Schein’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Henry Schein. Henry Schein is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henry Schein 0 5 5 1 2.64 Henry Schein Competitors 104 1130 2023 114 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Henry Schein and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Henry Schein presently has a consensus price target of $79.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. As a group, “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Henry Schein’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Henry Schein has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Henry Schein shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Henry Schein shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MED/DENTAL – SUPP” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Henry Schein has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henry Schein’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Henry Schein and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henry Schein 3.21% 14.87% 5.82% Henry Schein Competitors 2.88% -3.91% 7.65%

Summary

Henry Schein rivals beat Henry Schein on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, personal protective equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products, such as branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners; and value-added practice solutions comprising practice consultancy, education, revenue cycle management and financial services, e-services, practice technology, and network and hardware services, as well as consulting, and continuing education services. Henry Schein, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

