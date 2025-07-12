Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$195,120.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

