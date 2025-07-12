Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Stock Price

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

NYSE ECG opened at $69.00 on Friday. Everus Construction Group has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth $921,000.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.