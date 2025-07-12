SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 3,831 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $90.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

