Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Trimmed by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,241,000 after buying an additional 297,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,092,000 after buying an additional 170,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after buying an additional 131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 715,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

