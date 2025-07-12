Best Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – July 9th

Bloom Energy, CNH Industrial, Corteva, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the production, processing or support of agricultural goods—ranging from crop and livestock farming to manufacturers of seeds, fertilizers, equipment and agri-technology. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the global farming supply chain, whose performance is driven by factors like commodity prices, weather patterns, regulatory policy and shifting consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 16,456,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -569.09 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE CNH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 31,456,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,728,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 13.41. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. 4,357,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,389. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.57. 625,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.69.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.18. 840,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,369. Chubb has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.19.

