Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $168.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0965 dividend.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,287,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,509,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,556. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,436,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,625. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 99.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 95.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

