Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

CAG stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,262,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 340,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

