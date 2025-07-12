Promising Transportation Stocks To Watch Today – July 9th

BigBear.ai, Chevron, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Caterpillar are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is moving goods or passengers by land, air, or sea. This sector includes airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Because their revenue depends on trade volumes, fuel prices and economic activity, transportation stocks often serve as a barometer of broader market health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. 146,329,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,462,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,866,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,005. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 10,204,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,193,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,820. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.15 and its 200 day moving average is $493.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, reaching $401.79. 2,072,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,285. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

See Also