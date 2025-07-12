Scotiabank Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $53.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

NYSE AR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

