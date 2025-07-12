IFC Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $626.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.82 and its 200-day moving average is $584.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.87. The firm has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

