HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after acquiring an additional 949,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after buying an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,018,000 after buying an additional 46,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,016,000 after buying an additional 262,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

