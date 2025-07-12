Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.91 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

