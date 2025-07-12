Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $30.18

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $951.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.27. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.26% and a negative net margin of 234.57%. The firm had revenue of $44,056 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $70,223.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.92. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock worth $137,096 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

