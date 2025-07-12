First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Samir Devendra Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.63, for a total transaction of C$116,300.00.

Samir Devendra Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Thursday, June 5th, Samir Devendra Patel sold 20,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.43, for a total transaction of C$228,600.00.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.