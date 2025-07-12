Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EFA opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

