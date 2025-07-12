PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.97. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

