Ballentine Partners LLC Has $38.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after purchasing an additional 587,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

