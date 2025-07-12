IFC Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in KLA by 95,141.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in KLA by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in KLA by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $187,212,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $924.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $932.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.84 and a 200-day moving average of $742.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

