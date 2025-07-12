Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

