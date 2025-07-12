Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,001,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $184.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

