Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after acquiring an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

PH opened at $715.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $720.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.