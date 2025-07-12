Family Firm Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,175,000 after buying an additional 1,475,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after buying an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,279,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,915,000 after buying an additional 739,299 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

