Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after acquiring an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

