Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.