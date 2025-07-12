Auour Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after purchasing an additional 422,237 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $342.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $344.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.