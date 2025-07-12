The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GS opened at $704.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

