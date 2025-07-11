Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.3% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $308.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.