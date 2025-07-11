Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

