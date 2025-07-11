Weil Company Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $302.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.59 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.17.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,945,180 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

