NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,098 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $92,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

