Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

