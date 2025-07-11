Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in ASML by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $802.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.96. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

