State of Michigan Retirement System Has $66.95 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

