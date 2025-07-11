Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

