State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

