Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

UBER opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

