Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,087.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 206,073 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
