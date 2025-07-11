Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.