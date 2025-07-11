Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $555.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.75 and a 200-day moving average of $505.74. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

