25,821 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Croban

Croban purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

