Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

