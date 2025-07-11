State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total transaction of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,047.61. The trade was a 98.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $747.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $730.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 target price (up from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

