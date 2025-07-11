Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,173,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,677,000 after purchasing an additional 801,638 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 11,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $178.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.18. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

