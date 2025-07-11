Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.08.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.87. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

