Morgan Stanley Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $171.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $379.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,420,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

