Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after acquiring an additional 743,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12,422.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 643,156 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $78,838,000 after acquiring an additional 638,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

